Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 3.6% increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Shares of TSBK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $293.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 25.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSBK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

