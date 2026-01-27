Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,344. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

