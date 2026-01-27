AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AFB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,752. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

