Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 21.300-21.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $419.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.86.

ROP opened at $374.19 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $383.00 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.97.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

