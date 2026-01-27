Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.450-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $267.05 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.96 and a 12 month high of $286.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.