Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 37.5% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 37.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,006,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,470,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Down 37.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -0.46.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.