Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 800.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,481,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,309,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $120.58.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

