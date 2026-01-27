Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

