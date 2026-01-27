Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,630 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3711 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

