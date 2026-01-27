Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $706.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.53.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.83.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

