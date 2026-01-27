Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1,997.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,124 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.14% of Under Armour worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 596,294 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 326,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 504,912 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 616.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,184,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,578 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 351,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 995,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,514.16. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 42,224,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214,648.01. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,807,050 shares of company stock valued at $202,620,206. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

