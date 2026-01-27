One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 34,524 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

