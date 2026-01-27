Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $663,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EFA opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

