One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56,196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,196 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,371,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 305,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

