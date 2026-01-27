iShares Gold Trust $IAU Position Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,000 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,463,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after buying an additional 1,403,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

