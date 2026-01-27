One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 625,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 928,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 300,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 238,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 233,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 577,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 301,643 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

