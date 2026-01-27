Phoenix Financial Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $504,338.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,996,492.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 195,409 shares of company stock worth $43,756,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day moving average is $223.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

