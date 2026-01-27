Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 329,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,244,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

