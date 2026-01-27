Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 13,272 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,432,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,803 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,779.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,618 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 47.7% in the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,688,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

NYSE MDT opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

