Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

