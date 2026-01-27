One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF $FGDL

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF alerts:

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Price Performance

FGDL stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $68.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.