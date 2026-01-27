Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 13.7%
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.