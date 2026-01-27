Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 13.7%

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities. TYA was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

