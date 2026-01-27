Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7641 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a 1.2% increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Hess Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hess Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.5%

HESM opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.