Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CTA opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
