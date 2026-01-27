Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTA opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

