T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1744 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBUX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 232.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less. TBUX was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.