T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1744 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBUX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 232.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.
About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less. TBUX was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
