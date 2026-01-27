Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

Northeast Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NBN opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state?chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

