Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,851 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFR Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.82.

MMC opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.18 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

