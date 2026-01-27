NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.9% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NWF Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,649.5% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.7% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $147.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

