NWF Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,036 SAP SE $SAP

NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,036 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in SAP by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 115,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in SAP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 165,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 151,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a one year low of $220.89 and a one year high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised SAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

