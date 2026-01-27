NWF Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. $HIX

NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 151.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

