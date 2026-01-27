Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Belden Inc $BDC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the second quarter valued at about $55,804,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 625,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,478,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Belden by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Belden Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.The firm had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,200. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Doug Zink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares in the company, valued at $580,250. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,050. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

