Tandem Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Tandem Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VWO opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.