NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 82,890 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,890 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 824.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1,169.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 3.5%

GFS stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.