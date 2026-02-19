Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,799 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $438,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,991,000 after acquiring an additional 140,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total transaction of $951,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,187,785.24. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,726 shares of company stock worth $139,246,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,188.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,038.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $959.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

