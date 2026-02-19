Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.72 Billion Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.50% of Insulet worth $2,715,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $131,439,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $80,082,000. Munro Partners grew its position in Insulet by 1,483.0% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 227,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,156,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Insulet by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $258.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $230.05 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.50.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Insulet from $385.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Insulet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.38.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

