Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1,950.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after buying an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Carvana by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carvana by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $455.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Carvana from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.54, for a total transaction of $417,271.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,552,727.50. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total transaction of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.10. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $486.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

