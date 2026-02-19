Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1,950.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after buying an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Carvana by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carvana by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong top?line growth — Carvana reported $4.22 EPS and $5.60B revenue (both above consensus) and called the quarter “record” for sales and unit economics, supporting a bullish view on durable demand for preowned vehicles. Carvana (CVNA) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Improved profitability, cash flow and balance sheet metrics — reports show rising gross and operating profit, large YoY net income improvement, and stronger operating cash flow and liquidity, which underpin longer?term recovery narratives. Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive — many analysts maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above the current price, and several large institutional holders added shares in Q4, giving potential upside if execution continues. Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: High expected volatility and options activity — markets anticipated a large post?earnings move, and option flows showed traders positioning for big swings, increasing short?term trading risk. Carvana Reports Earnings Later Today. Here’s How Much the Stock Is Expected to Move
- Negative Sentiment: Market punished parts of the print and commentary — some outlets flagged a key profit metric and management commentary as disappointing/ambiguous, triggering immediate intraday selling and a notable drop in shares. Carvana stock dives over Q4 miss, disappointing guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal overhang — reports of alleged fraud, regulatory scrutiny and a Pomerantz investor investigation surfaced, adding headline risk that can pressure sentiment regardless of fundamentals. Why Carvana (CVNA) Is Down 10.4% After Fraud Allegations And Regulatory Scrutiny Emerge And What’s Next INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Investigates Carvana
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and past volatility — reporting highlights extensive insider sales activity and recent multi?week share declines, which can weigh on investor confidence and amplify downside during headline episodes. Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.54, for a total transaction of $417,271.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,552,727.50. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total transaction of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $361.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.10. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $486.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.
Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.
