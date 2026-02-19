NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $182.13 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $374.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.11.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

