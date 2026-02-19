NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Itron worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $270,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $684,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Johnson Rice raised Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.90.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $36,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $51,729.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,252.68. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Itron

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.