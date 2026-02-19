Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $618,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 997,015 shares in the company, valued at $20,568,419.45. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $4,866,482.16.

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $5,285,991.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 113,319 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,267,513.19.

On Friday, December 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,681 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $333,953.62.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%

ALHC opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

