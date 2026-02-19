Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.56 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $136.82.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.