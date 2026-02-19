GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after buying an additional 354,960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8,417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $991.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Compass Point set a $22.00 price target on Compass Minerals International in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

