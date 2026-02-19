GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,492 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Century Communities by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 254,186 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Century Communities by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,000,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.3%

CCS opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

