Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.68 Billion Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,155,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.77% of Humana worth $3,682,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 19,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.48.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

