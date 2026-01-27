NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

