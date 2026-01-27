Tandem Financial LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Tandem Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,041,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,723,000 after purchasing an additional 139,155 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,409,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after acquiring an additional 783,133 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 727,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.