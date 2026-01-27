Tandem Financial LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Tandem Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,780,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

