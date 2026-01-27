Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,483 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of UEC opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 1.23. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Featured Articles

