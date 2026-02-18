Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Nano Nuclear Energy’s conference call:

Construction-permit on track: NANO expects to submit a NRC construction permit for its KRONOS MMR in the coming months after completing University of Illinois site characterization and signing an MOU, targeting site construction in mid–late 2027 and a prototype around 2030.

NANO expects to submit a NRC construction permit for its KRONOS MMR in the coming months after completing University of Illinois site characterization and signing an MOU, targeting site construction in mid–late 2027 and a prototype around 2030. Strong balance sheet: The company raised $400 million in an October private placement and finished the quarter with approximately $577.5 million in cash, which management says extends runway and funds development and M&A options.

The company raised $400 million in an October private placement and finished the quarter with approximately in cash, which management says extends runway and funds development and M&A options. Growing commercial traction and partnerships: NANO is advancing a feasibility study to supply up to 1 GW to BaRupOn’s AI/data campus and announced MOUs with DS Dansuk (Korea) and Ameresco to support localization, manufacturing and EPC opportunities.

NANO is advancing a feasibility study to supply up to 1 GW to BaRupOn’s AI/data campus and announced MOUs with DS Dansuk (Korea) and Ameresco to support localization, manufacturing and EPC opportunities. Progress on vertical integration for fuel: The company is expanding fuel-chain capabilities—acquiring Global First Power (now True North Nuclear) in Canada, and its affiliate LIS Technologies received a Tennessee radioactive-material license and plans a $1.38 billion Oak Ridge enrichment investment.

The company is expanding fuel-chain capabilities—acquiring Global First Power (now True North Nuclear) in Canada, and its affiliate LIS Technologies received a Tennessee radioactive-material license and plans a $1.38 billion Oak Ridge enrichment investment. Material supply-chain risks remain: Management flagged potential bottlenecks in nuclear-grade graphite, TRISO fuel fabrication capacity and conversion/enrichment timelines, which could constrain deployment timing and increase costs if not resolved.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 7.48.

Insider Transactions at Nano Nuclear Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 766,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $26,173,806.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,724,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 766,661 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $26,173,806.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,724,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,837,360. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 3,982,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,625,797 in the last ninety days. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,224,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

