Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Issues Earnings Results

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE:SMWB opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat estimates and profitability improved — Similarweb reported $0.03 EPS for Q4, topping the consensus of $0.01, and operating losses and net losses narrowed year-over-year, signaling improving margins. Earnings Beat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut Similarweb from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 3.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Similarweb by 13.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

