Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 32.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Datadog by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 163,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. DA Davidson Reaffirmation

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. QSIC Customer Win

QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Investor Day Transcript

Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks Trending Note

Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified.

Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Datadog’s CTO sold about $5.47M in stock — a sizable insider disposition that can be perceived negatively by the market even if motivated by diversification or liquidity needs. Insider Sale

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 490,798 shares in the company, valued at $62,228,278.42. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total transaction of $1,544,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,466,084.69. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,515 shares of company stock valued at $55,760,478. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

